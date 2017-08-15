close
Sterner tests await Virat Kohli's men as they close in on special record

After the battle against Sri Lanka, India will travel to South Africa, a land where they have never won a Test series. It is fair to say that one way or the other, it will also tell us where the Indian team actually stands, whether it is a special team as the record suggests or a mere competitive outfit. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 12:14
Sterner tests await Virat Kohli’s men as they close in on special record

New Delhi: It is really interesting times in Indian cricket as Virat Kohli’s men are closing in on a special record. Sri Lanka are slated to tour India later in the ongoing calendar year and if India are able to beat them in the upcoming Test series, then Kohli will equal the record for having won the most number of Test series’ in a row as a captain.

Currently the record is held by Ricky Ponting who won nine series’ in a row as skipper. Kohli is of course one behind with eight series wins in a row.

But it is interesting that during this reign, India have never played a series in New Zealand, England, Australia and South Africa, traditionally considered the most stern tests for an Indian Test team.

In fact, during this reign of eight series wins in a row, India have played two series’ in Sri Lanka. One has to then wonder that is it some sort of easy scheduling that has helped the Indian team win these many series’ in a row?

After the battle against Sri Lanka, India will travel to South Africa, a land where they have never won a Test series. It is fair to say that one way or the other, it will also tell us where the Indian team actually stands, whether it is a special team as the record suggests or a mere competitive outfit. 

Virat Kohli, Sri Lanka, indian cricket team

