Steve Smith, David Warner help Australian bowlers crack the 'Kohli' puzzle

Tainted Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner are reportedly assisting the bowling attack in preparing for the challenge of battling it out against Virat Kohli, in the upcoming crucial Test series against India.

The duo are currently serving bans after being suspended from state and international cricket for 12 months, following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Warner enjoyed a warm welcome on Sunday in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets as he faced off against pace-bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins with coach Justin Langer handed the role of an umpire.

Two of Australia's star quicks didn't hold back when David Warner jumped in the SCG nets this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yyoUowozWP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2018

According to 'The Australian' newspaper, the 32-year-old batsman was further invited into the Australian dressing room ahead of the third T20I against India where the visitors recorded victory by six wickets, following an unbeaten 61 by Virat Kohli.

Premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc further confirmed that Steve Smith was actively involved in assisting the bowlers with their preparations, ahead of the first Test against India on December 6.

“There’s talking to bowling coaches then there’s talking to the guys you’re bowling to. That’s a great opportunity to have him face us in our preparation leading up to the Tests,” Starc confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald on Monday.

“It’ll be great to bowl to him (Smith) in the nets. He’s one of the best in the world, to even get his thoughts on how we’re tracking will always be good for us,” he added.

India will be looking to ensure a strong performance in the upcoming Test series, having finished level in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.