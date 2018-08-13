हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Steve Smith

Steve Smith debuts in CPL, Jason Holder says experience useful for team

Former Australian skipper Steven Smith on Sunday debuted in the Caribbean Premier League and captain Jason Holder was all praises for his Barbados Tridents teammate. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BIMTridents

Tridents captain, Jason Holder said that Smith’s inclusion in the side added a lot of experience in the team."Definitely, it does (help having Smith's experience). We`ve got a wealth of knowledge on the field," Cricket.com.au quoted Holder, as saying. "Smithy was a successful captain. He shared a lot of knowledge," he added.

Steven Smith, batting at number four, hit a 37-ball 41 and shared a massive 105-run partnership with Shai Hope 88 (45), helping Tridents to a competitive total of 185/4. Tridents went on to register a 30-run victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Steven Smith was signed as a replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The Aussie batsman was recently handed a 12-month ban from International cricket after his alleged role in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test match against South Africa in March. 

The governing body for Cricket in Australia had also barred Smith from participating in the Big Bash League and in New South Wales’ domestic fixtures.  

