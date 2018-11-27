हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Steve Smith

Steve Smith faces off against Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins at SCG nets

Image Credits: Twitter/@samuelfez

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith was on Monday seen facing off in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets against pace-bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins ahead of the first Test against India on December 6. 

The 29-year-old cricketer is currently serving a ban after being suspended from state and international cricket for 12 months, following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Opener David Warner is similarly serving a cricketing ban for the same time period following his involvement in the scandal. 

However, the former vice-captain enjoyed a warm welcome on Sunday in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets as he faced off against pace-bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins with coach Justin Langer handed the role of an umpire. 

According to 'The Australian' newspaper, the 32-year-old batsman was further invited into the Australian dressing room ahead of the third T20I against India where the visitors recorded victory by six wickets, following an unbeaten 61 by Virat Kohli.  

