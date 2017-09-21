close
Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli's name for his dream team

It was not a surprise when asked the two Indian cricketers he would like to have in his team, Smith chose to ignore Kohli. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 12:26
Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli’s name for his dream team

New Delhi: Steve Smith and Virat Kohli have been fierce rivals on and off the field. So it was not a surprise when asked the two Indian cricketers he would like to have in his team, Smith chose to ignore Kohli. Instead he picked Harbhajan Singh and Sachin Tendulkar. While the latter is a fine choice, to have Harbhajan over Kohli will raise a few eyebrows. We wonder if being a fierce rival of Kohli has played a part in Smith’s choices.

"I would have Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh in my team," Smith said on Wednesday when asked to name two cricketers he would like to have in his side. Smith and Kohli are billed as world's best two batsmen at present.

Asked to talk about the rivalry between them, Smith said: "I think Virat is a terrific player and captain. What he has done with the Indian team is been exceptional. Personally I don't like battles with different players if that makes sense."

Smith named spin king Shane Warne and batting legend Sir Donald Bradman as the two picks in his all-time Test side while in ODIs he would take Mitchell Johnson and Mike Hussey.

Smith expressed happiness over the fact that the bitter pay dispute that threatened to derail the Australian summer of cricket is over and they are here in India taking part in an overseas tour. (With IANS inputs)

