Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he returns to Australia

Before the first T20I in Ranchi, it was announced that Smith will return to Australia and David Warner will lead the team in his absence.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 09:49
Steve Smith leaves heartwarming message for India as he returns to Australia
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Australian cricket team were dealt a huge blow when skipper Steve Smith was ruled out of the three-match T20I series against due to a shoulder injury.

Smith has returned home and expressed his gratitude towards India on his Instagram account. 

"India it’s been an absolute pleasure. The One Day tour didn’t go to plan and after injuring my shoulder in the last game I’m unfortunately heading home to give it some rest and rehab. I look forward to watching the boys turn the tides in the next 2 T20s," he wrote.

Smith team had a tough time in India as they were outclassed in all but one game of the five-match ODI series. 

They were also defeated 2-1 in their four-match Test series against Virat Kohli's men, earlier in the year. 

The 28-year-old, who is top of the ICC Test batting rankings, is set to recover in time for the start of the Australian domestic season, but it is another concern for the hosts following the injury to key bowler James Pattinson.

"He has had an MRI scan which has excluded serious injury, but we believe the best course of action is for him to not continue to aggravate his shoulder and allow it to recover," said Australia’s team doctor Richard Saw. 

"He will have further investigation upon his return to Australia but we remain confident he will be available for the start of the Sheffield Shield season."

Marcus Stoinis has replaced Smith in the T20 squad. The first Ashes Test begins in Brisbane on 23 November.

TAGS

Steve SmithSteve Smith injuryIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia T20IsIndia Cricket Newscricket newsAshes 2017-18David WarnerVirat Kohli

