Steve Smith takes an absolute stunner to dismiss Pakistan's Asad Shafique – Watch Video
New Delhi: Australian captain Steve Smith, who took some breathtaking catches in the ODI series against New Zealand, has come up with another stunner in the ongoing 3rd Test against Pakistan at Sydney.
Slip catches are usually tough but what makes this catch to dismiss Asad Shafiq more special is the fact that the Australian skipper seemed to be staying in his spot before seeing the ball being carried to the slips. Shafiq, had indeed inside edged the ball onto his pad which was collected by Smith following a last-second diving effort in slips.
Steve Smith, that is ridiculous! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/HFU5TCQ2a7
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) January 5, 2017
Meanwhile, Pakistan batsman Younus Khan notched his 34th test century but Australia had reduced the tourists to 271 for eight, still 68 runs short of avoiding the follow-on, at close of play on the rain-disrupted third day of the third test on Thursday (SCORECARD).
