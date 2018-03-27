Steve Smith's fate in Cricket Australia probe to be known on Wednesday

Cricket Australia's (CA) probe in the ball-tampering scandal surrounding their national team in South Africa has moved into the fast lane with findings of the investigation and the fate of captain Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann to be known on Wednesday, a report on cricket.com.au said.

CA's Chief Executive, James Sutherland, has joined the board's two other officials, Pat Howard and Iain Roy, in Johannesburg - venue of the fourth Test against the hosts beginning Friday.



With the scandal becoming a national tragedy for Australia following Smith's admission that he and the team's "leadership group" cheated deliberately, CA chairman, David Peever, expects to share the probe findings with the public as early as on Wednesday.

“The Cricket Australia Board has been fully updated on the issue and supports James travelling to South Africa to manage the response to the investigation currently underway,” Peever was quoted as saying.

“We expect to be able to fully update the Australian public on the findings on Wednesday morning. We understand that everyone wants answers, but we must follow our due diligence before any further decisions are made.”

Smith meanwhile, will miss the fourth Test as the ICC has handed him a one-match ban and fined him 100 percent of his match fee for breaching its code of conduct.

Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper and sticky tape to alter the condition of the ball on the third day of the third Test in Cape Town, escaped with a fine of 75 percent of his match fee and three demerit points.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepped down from their leadership roles at the start of the fourth day when Australia lost the Test by 322 runs. CA asked wicketkeeper Tim Paine to captain the side in place of Smith.