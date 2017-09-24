close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Steve Smith's men lack competitiveness, India will whitewash Australia 5-0: Virender Sehwag

Sehwag also pointed out that the biggest positive for India in the series has been their lethal bowling attack, led by young wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 24, 2017 - 10:55
Steve Smith&#039;s men lack competitiveness, India will whitewash Australia 5-0: Virender Sehwag
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that the Virat Kohli-led Team India will whitewash Steve Smith's Australia 5-0 in the ongoing ODI series. 

The 38-year-old said that the current Indian side is as strong as the Australian teams captained by Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting but admitted that the middle-order needs to be looked at ahead of the third ODI at Indore.

"Team India presently seems to be as strong as Steve Waugh's or Ricky Ponting's Australian teams. The present Australian team lacks strength. I am confident Team India will win the series 5-0," Sehwag told India TV.

Sehwag added that the current Australia team lacks competitiveness and strength to counter the Indian team. 

"The present Australian team lacks competitiveness and strength. The Australian team does not have good bowlers except Nathan Coulter-Nile. In the batting order, we would have to remove Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell at the earliest. Smith, in particular, because he always makes runs against India"

"I think India will win the series 5-0," Sehwag said.

Sehwag also pointed out that the biggest positive for India in the series has been their lethal bowling attack, led by young wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. 

Australians have struggled against Chinaman bowler Kuldeep, who on Thursday became the third Indian after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to take a hat-trick in 50 overs cricket. Kuldeep is also the first Indian spinner to achieve the milestone in ODI cricket.  

Considering India's dominant form, it is hard to find a flaw in the team. However, Sehwag pointed out that it is the middle order where India need to improve. Both Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey have not made any contribution to the team's cause so far and to keep their places they have to do something worthwhile. 

"The middle order did not perform well in the first two ODIs and Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav should take advantage of the chances given to them. Both have been flops till now," he said.

Sehwag once again lavished praise on Kohli and said he is the main reason behind India's dominant run.

"Virat Kohli knows how to bring a game under his control and that's why India is on its winning streak," he said.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 3rd ODISteve SmithVirat KohliKuldeep YadavIndia Cricket Newscricket newsVirender Sehwag

From Zee News

On this day 10 years ago, MS Dhoni-led Team India won inaugural World T20
cricket

On this day 10 years ago, MS Dhoni-led Team India won inaug...

ICC initiates probe into corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket
cricket

ICC initiates probe into corruption in Sri Lanka Cricket

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer claim first doubles win at Laver Cup
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer claim first doubles win at Lave...

Barcelona remain perfect in Girona, Real Madrid bounce back
Football

Barcelona remain perfect in Girona, Real Madrid bounce back

Atletico Madrid second as Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezmann strikes down Sevilla
Football

Atletico Madrid second as Yannick Carrasco, Antoine Griezma...

&#039;Diego Costa without attitude&#039; - Alvaro Morata era dawns at Chelsea
Football

'Diego Costa without attitude' - Alvaro Morata er...

Philippe Coutinho scorcher gets Liverpool back on track
Football

Philippe Coutinho scorcher gets Liverpool back on track

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past Angelique Kerber, advances to Tokyo final
Tennis

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova gets past A...

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine Muguruza to reach Tokyo final
Tennis

Pan Pacific Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki smashes Garbine M...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video