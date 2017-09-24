Steve Smith's men lack competitiveness, India will whitewash Australia 5-0: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes that the Virat Kohli-led Team India will whitewash Steve Smith's Australia 5-0 in the ongoing ODI series.

The 38-year-old said that the current Indian side is as strong as the Australian teams captained by Steve Waugh or Ricky Ponting but admitted that the middle-order needs to be looked at ahead of the third ODI at Indore.

"Team India presently seems to be as strong as Steve Waugh's or Ricky Ponting's Australian teams. The present Australian team lacks strength. I am confident Team India will win the series 5-0," Sehwag told India TV.

Sehwag added that the current Australia team lacks competitiveness and strength to counter the Indian team.

"The present Australian team lacks competitiveness and strength. The Australian team does not have good bowlers except Nathan Coulter-Nile. In the batting order, we would have to remove Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell at the earliest. Smith, in particular, because he always makes runs against India"

"I think India will win the series 5-0," Sehwag said.

Sehwag also pointed out that the biggest positive for India in the series has been their lethal bowling attack, led by young wrist spinners - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australians have struggled against Chinaman bowler Kuldeep, who on Thursday became the third Indian after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev to take a hat-trick in 50 overs cricket. Kuldeep is also the first Indian spinner to achieve the milestone in ODI cricket.

Considering India's dominant form, it is hard to find a flaw in the team. However, Sehwag pointed out that it is the middle order where India need to improve. Both Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey have not made any contribution to the team's cause so far and to keep their places they have to do something worthwhile.

"The middle order did not perform well in the first two ODIs and Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav should take advantage of the chances given to them. Both have been flops till now," he said.

Sehwag once again lavished praise on Kohli and said he is the main reason behind India's dominant run.

"Virat Kohli knows how to bring a game under his control and that's why India is on its winning streak," he said.