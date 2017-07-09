Steve Smith's message to Cricket Australia; 'not giving up' revenue sharing model for improved contracts

New Delhi: Australian skipper Steve Smith took to social media, on Saturday, to send a clear message to Cricket Australia (CA), that the players are not giving up the revenue sharing model.

The ongoing dispute between CA and the players has resulted in pushing more than 200 professional cricketers into the darkness of unemployment. With the rage continuing, the skipper has finally broken in his silence through an Instagram post putting forth the intention of the players.

"We are not giving up the revenue sharing model for all players. But, through the ACA we are willing to make important changes to modernise the existing model for the good of the game. We are and have always been willing to make those changes," wrote Smith.

The post came along with a combined picture of the women's, men's and the New South Wales team holding their respective trophies they have clinched recently and also a small kid playing cricket.

Steve Smith differs from the notion placed by Cricket Australia on the model. The skipper feels that the model will be beneficial for grass-root level cricket and will keep domestic cricket strong.

"Changes for how the model can be adapted for the even greater benefit of grass roots cricket, which is after all where we all started. We are determined to keep revenue sharing for all because we must take care of domestic players in Australia. As leaders that’s what David Warner, Meg Lanning, Alex Blackwell and I have been fighting for a fair share for state players who are also partners in cricket," he added.

The 28-year-old also recollected the days when he had faced a slight slump in his career and how domestic cricket had helped him rise back again. He narrated, "I know from my career that when I was dropped in 2011 if I didn't have a strong domestic competition to go back to, I certainly wouldn't be in the position that I'm in today."

Keeping his point as reference, Smith thus said, "State players need to be taken care of financially so the domestic competition will always be strong which in turn keeps us strong at the International level."

He then shifted focus on Women's cricket saying that it should also get bigger and that they should also get similar opportunities and incentives as that of men. He thus desires both men and women cricketers to fall under one deal.

"Also as Women's cricket gets bigger and bigger in Australia women players must also be able to share in what they will be earning."

"They must have the same chances and incentives to grow the game as the men have had since revenue sharing started. And I know I speak for all of the men that we want women cricketers in the one deal with the men as well."

He concluded by writing, "It's time to get a deal done. It should be and can be an exciting time for the game."