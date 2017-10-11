Stone thrown at Australian cricket team bus not reflective of security measures, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday reacted sharply to the incident of stone- throwing on the Australian cricket team's bus here, saying that security of visiting players is extremely important.

"Guwahati stone-throwing incident NOT reflective of our security measures. Aus team & FIFA are content w/those. India remains a graceful host," Rathore posted on his twitter account.

The sports minister said that he has already spoken to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal about the incident.

"Have spoken to @sarbanandsonwal ji about the Guwahati incident. Personal security of visiting athletes & teams is extremely important for us," he tweeted.n

A window pane of the Australian team bus was damaged in the attack. The incident took place after the visiting side defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20I to level the three-match series 1-1.