Stuart Broad's best-ever XI: Sachin Tendulkar lone Indian cricketer, no Pakistani picked

Johannesburg: English speedster Stuart Broad, like many other cricketers, has picked his best-ever cricketing XI.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the lone Indian cricketer in the list, while none of the Pakistani cricketers were picked by the right-arm bowler.

Broad revealed his squad through Lord`s Cricket YouTube channel, with the criteria being that he had to have played with or against them, or have been strongly influenced by the players mentioned, reports Sport24.

Broad picked four Australian and three English cricketers in his XI.

While Alastair Cook was picked as the captain, Australian spin legend Shane Warne was named the vice-captain of the team. Broad also picked Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis – three finest cricketers of the game.

The England pacer, for the position of wicketkeeper, opted for his fellow countrymen Matt Prior, despite having the choices of Kumar Sangakkara, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist.

Stuart Broad`s all-time XI: Alastair Cook (England - captain), Matthew Hayden (Australia), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Sachin Tendulkar (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Matthew Prior (England - wicketkeeper), Sir Richard Hadlee (New Zealand), Shane Warne (Australia - vice-captain), Glenn McGrath (Australia), James Anderson (England).