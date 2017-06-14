close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sudhir Chaudhary responds Harbhajan Sigh for criticising Zee News over R Ashwin's '12 sixes' story

Harbhajan had questioned the authenticity of Zee News story claiming how an unwell Virender Sehwag had once slammed him for 12 sixes in a domestic match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 17:13
Sudhir Chaudhary responds Harbhajan Sigh for criticising Zee News over R Ashwin&#039;s &#039;12 sixes&#039; story

New Delhi: Dismissing criticism over a story carried by zeenews.com involving Harbhajan Singh and Virender Sehwag, Zee News Editor- in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary strongly hit back at the Turbanator for unfairly blaming the news channel without checking the facts himself.

On June 6, Zee News Sports had reported a story claiming how an unwell Sehwag had once slammed Harbhajan for 12 sixes in a domestic match. The well-researched article came after Ashwin's episode in 'What the Duck', where he had revealed details about the incident.

Here's what Ashwin had said in the show:

“I realised one fine day that it was his ego that you needed to bowl against. Because he gave me a very interesting story. He said he had fever in a game at Rohtak. And smashed Harbhajan for 12 sixes. ‘You know Harbhajan is a good off spinner.’ I said, ‘Yeah Harbhajan is a good off spinner.’ But that doesn’t mean you smoke him for 12 sixes with fever.”

While many news websites, including zeenews.com, carried stories on the revelations made by Ashwin (his version of the event), Harbhajan singled out zeenews.com to pin the blame for - in his view - publishing a 'fake news' article.

He had tweeted:

Reminding Bhajji that the story was in fact 100% facts based, Zee's Chaudhary tweeted to the India off-spinner with a video clipping of What the Duck episode, where Ashwin was narrating the incident.

Responding to Harbhajan through a series of tweets, Sudhir Chaudhary said:

"Dear @harbhajan_singh I wish you had watched this interview before commenting about @ZeeNews  #FaltuNews," Sudhir Chaudhary's first tweet to Harbhajan read.

"Dear @harbhajan_singh I have tagged @ashwinravi99 's interview clearly saying @virendersehwag smashed u for 12 sixes.Pl watch. #FaltuNews," Chaudhary tweeted for the second time, tagging Ravichandran Ashwin and Virender Sehwag in the tweet.

TAGS

Sudhir ChaudharHarbhajan SinghZee NewsWhat the DuckVirender SehwagRavichandran Ashwincricket news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Rashid Latif takes U-Turn! Praises Team India and calls Virender Sehwag a great player
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Rashid Latif takes U-Turn! Praises Team India and calls Vir...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Semi-final 2: Confident India face tricky Bangladesh test for spot in final – Preview
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Semi-final 2: Confident India fa...

ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: 2015 World Cup quarter-final memories still haunt Bangladesh supporters
ICC Champions Trophy

ICC CT 2017, IND vs BAN: 2015 World Cup quarter-final memor...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root&#039;s early wicket can cause jitters in English camp, says Shahid Afridi
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Joe Root's early wicket can...

ICC CT 2017, Semi-final 1: England vs Pakistan – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC CT 2017, Semi-final 1: England vs Pakistan – Preview, L...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli sure of India&#039;s top show against Bangladesh
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli sure of India's...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video