Suggestions for Ranji Trophy to be played in three groups

Mumbai: Some of the state cricket associations have suggested that the teams in the Ranji Trophy be split into three groups instead of the present four.

This was one of the proposals put forward during the one-day Ranji coaches and captains conclave here on Monday, according to a captain who attended the meeting.

In the last season, for the first time in its over eight-decade history, the national cricket tournament was played in four groups instead of three and Vidharba won their first Ranji crown.

"We discussed a few points about scheduling, umpiring and about re-thinking to have three groups in the Ranji Trophy rather than four," the captain told PTI.

The contention was that if the Ranji Trophy is played in three groups, the number of games would increase and provide more opportunity to players.

"And when there are more games, even if you falter in one odd game, the team knows that it still has a chance to do well," he explained.

According to him, many state associations made a similar demand at the meeting.

It was learnt that everyone was happy with the quality of pitches and with the hike in emoluments for domestic players.

The suggestions expressed at the conclave are expected to be discussed at the BCCI's technical committee meeting before next season's domestic tournaments' formats are finalised.