Sunil Gavaskar named commissioner of T20 Mumbai League

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was on Monday named the commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held from March 11-21.

PTI| Updated: Mar 05, 2018, 19:29 PM IST

Mumbai: Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was on Monday named the commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held here from March 11-21.

All the matches of the League, in which six teams are participating, will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The announcement to appoint Gavaskar was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) through a media release.

Gavaskar was the first Test batsman to score 10,000 runs.

"The T20 Mumbai League is a very exciting development in the city's cricketing landscape, and it is thrilling to be a part of it from the inaugural edition itself.

"Mumbai is bursting with talent, and the league will provide the much-needed platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and scale great heights," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in the release. 

