Sunil Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock to award Virat Kohli ICC Test mace after final T20 in Cape Town

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will present the ICC Test Championship Mace to India captain Virat Kohli at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town after the end of the third and final T20 International against South Africa today.

On behalf of the ICC, ICC Cricket Hall of Famers Sunil Gavaskar and Graeme Pollock of South Africa will make the presentation immediately after the awards ceremony for the T20I series.

India have ensured the number one spot on the ICC Test Team Rankings and a prize of USD 1 million after their victory in the third and final Test at Johannesburg against South Africa last month. The win had ensured that no team can move ahead of India in the Test rankings at the 3 April cut-off date.

India lost the first two Tests in Cape Town and Centurion, however, Kohli & Co. showed a lot of fight as they managed to dominate quite a few sessions with the skipper stamping his authority with a resilient 153 and the quality seam attack complimenting his effort well. Carrying the momentum forward at Johannesburg, India took the right decision to draft Ajinkya Rahane back in the eleven, who scored a fine 48 on a crumbling wicket to strengthen India's chances.

South Africa took body blows but their resistance soon gave up as Ishant Sharma broke Dean Elgar-Hashim Amla stand, picking the experienced right-hander. Mohammed Shami then completed the proceedings with a fifer to give India victory in the third Test. With the win, India took their ratings to 121 while the hosts stayed put on 115 to remain on the second spot in the ICC Test rankings.