Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Cricket fraternity wishes former Indian skipper on his birthday

In a Test career spanning for over 16 years, Gavaskar has played 125 Tests for the nation, scoring 10122 runs. He has also represented India in the 50-over format, having scored 3092 runs in 108 appearances.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 13:56
Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Cricket fraternity wishes former Indian skipper on his birthday
PTI

New Delhi: The Little Master of the Gentlemen's game, Sunil Gavaskar, today celebrates his 68th birthday and wishes poured from all corners of the cricketing world. Gavaskar is not just remembered for his commendable batting prowess, but also for his stellar captaincy which had spanned for almost a decade long.

The former right-handed batsman held an umpteen number of records to his name. Starting off with, he was the first cricketer to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. He was also the first to notch up two Test tons in both innings of the match, thrice.

Cricket fans of his generations would surely remember his Test debut, against West Indies, in 1971. He had smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80, the most by a batsman in a debut series.

In a Test career spanning for over 16 years, Gavaskar had played 125 Tests for the nation, scoring 10122 runs. He had also represented India in the 50-over format, having scored 3092 runs in 108 appearances.

The Mumbai-based cricketer was also part of the squad that had clinched the Prudential Cup back in 1983, under the captaincy in Kapil Dev.

Below are few tweets from the cricketing fraternity, wishing the Little Master on his birthday...

He was named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the year, back in 1980 and had received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2012. Gavaskar is also the recipient of the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India.

TAGS

Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar birthdayHappy Birthday Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar turns 68Virender SehwagShikhar Dhawancricket news

