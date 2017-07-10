Sunil Gavaskar turns 68: Cricket fraternity wishes former Indian skipper on his birthday

New Delhi: The Little Master of the Gentlemen's game, Sunil Gavaskar, today celebrates his 68th birthday and wishes poured from all corners of the cricketing world. Gavaskar is not just remembered for his commendable batting prowess, but also for his stellar captaincy which had spanned for almost a decade long.

The former right-handed batsman held an umpteen number of records to his name. Starting off with, he was the first cricketer to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket. He was also the first to notch up two Test tons in both innings of the match, thrice.

Cricket fans of his generations would surely remember his Test debut, against West Indies, in 1971. He had smashed 774 runs at an average of 154.80, the most by a batsman in a debut series.

In a Test career spanning for over 16 years, Gavaskar had played 125 Tests for the nation, scoring 10122 runs. He had also represented India in the 50-over format, having scored 3092 runs in 108 appearances.

The Mumbai-based cricketer was also part of the squad that had clinched the Prudential Cup back in 1983, under the captaincy in Kapil Dev.

Below are few tweets from the cricketing fraternity, wishing the Little Master on his birthday...

Happy Birthday to one of the best and most daring batsman ever, Sunil Gavaskar Sir. Watching film Maalamaal to see you in a different avatar pic.twitter.com/my6rmq1l8X — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 10, 2017

Happy Birthday to Indian Cricket Legend Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. May the year bring in lots of success and happiness. pic.twitter.com/lVE0cbrhzx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 10, 2017

Happy Birthday to the first man who climbed the 10K mountain in International cricket. #Legend #ChampionBatsman pic.twitter.com/9T3qXqM1CC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 10, 2017

Happy Birthday to one of the all-time great batsman, Sunil Gavaskar! In 233 matches across Tests and ODIs he scored an amazing 13,214 runs! pic.twitter.com/1rid0MpUXb — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2017

He was named as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the year, back in 1980 and had received the prestigious Padma Bhushan in 2012. Gavaskar is also the recipient of the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for Cricket in India.