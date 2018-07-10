हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar turns 69 - Cricket fraternity wishes 'The Little Master' on his birthday

As exceptional opener of all time Sunil Gavaskar celebrates his 69th birthday, wishes come from all corners of the world.

Courtesy: PTI

Sunil Gavaskar, 69, is the first man to secure 10,000 runs in Tests. He was also a record-breaking fieldsman and been named as the recipient of the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award by BCCI for Cricket in India in 2012.

Often referred to as "Cricket’s Napoleon", Sunil Gavaskar has been an inspiration for many aspiring cricketers, encouraging them to be as fearless and passionate about the game. He has always been the most eminent personality in cricket fraternity.

Here's how people have wished:

Apart from his cricketing career, Sunil 'Sunny' Gavaskar has been versatile by getting involved in acting, singing, police service. He was the first cricketer to play 100 consecutive test matches. Also, the only cricketer to score 4 consecutive centuries at 2 venues. 

