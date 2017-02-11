Sunil Gavaskar, Wriddhiman Saha reveal why Virat Kohli didn't use DRS despite doubting umpire's decision

New Delhi: As Virat Kohli brought up his fourth double hundred in successive Test series, fans geared up hoping they are going to see the Indian captain achieve his personal best and may be even a triple hundred.

After managing just one run more, Kohli was dismissed on 204, LBW by Taijul Islam. The umpire's decision, however, wasn't as straight forward and the Indian captain went on to hold a brief discussion about the same with the non-striker Wriddhiman Saha but then decided against taking DRS. (IND vs BAN - Live Blog | Scorecard)

Speaking about Virat Kohli’s LBW decision, Saha was quoted saying by Sportskeeda, “During the first instance, I told him that he had stretched to play and the ball was turning. So he went for it and was not out. On the second occasion, I told him that impact might outside off. Even he wasn’t sure about it and feared that it could be umpire’s call. So, he walked away and decided to save one review for the team”.

While Saha's answer justifies Kohl's decision against taking DRS, Sunil Gavaskar had a rather hilarious reason behind the captain's refusal for a review.

Gavaskar, while referring to Karun Nair, said that the Indian skipper would have suffered a similar fate if he had reviewed the decision. To clarify, the Little Master meant that Kohli would have went on to score a triple hundred had he survived that LBW decision and then hence would have been dropped from the 1st Test against Australia, just like Nair.

While Gavaskar's decision intended more fun than facts, Saha's revelation did highlight a selfless attitude for the team in Kohli's heart.