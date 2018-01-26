Sunil Narine and 3 other big names skip West Indies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

Former West Indies Test captain Chris Gayle has been named in the World Cup qualifiers squad, even as other big names choose to play in the Pakistan T20 Super League (PSL).

Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-man squad for the qualifiers in Zimbabwe which is to begin from March 4.

Leading players Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard and Darren Bravo are not part of the team.

The team will be led by all-rounder Jason Holder.

"Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo and Andre Russell, however, indicated that they were unavailable to help us qualify as their priority was playing in the Pakistan Super League,"Chairman of Selectors Courtney Browne said in an official statement.

He described the selected team as a combination of skilled and experienced players, combined with young cricketers.

"Dwayne Bravo was not contacted as he had indicated previously that he is no longer available to play cricket for the West Indies," the statement further said.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (c), Jason Mohammed (vice-captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotterell, Nikita Miller, Kesrick Williams, Kemar Roach, Shimron Hetmyer and Devendra Bishoo.