Sunil Narine opens batting, and Shikhar Dhawan becomes victim — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine on Sunday became an Internet sensation after he opened the innings for Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Stars at MCG.

The 28-year-old Trinidadian scored a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, which included two fours and a six. He perished in the fourth over while trying to hit a second six. Kevin Pietersen took a good, running catch at mid-off, off the bowling of Scott Boland.

Cricket fans around the world took to social media sites and shared what they thought of Narine, the bastsman, opening an innings.

But, Narine's batting 'exploit' left Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as an unintended casualty.

Renegades set a 172-run target for their city rivals thanks to Cameroon White's 43-ball 64-run knock.

