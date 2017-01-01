Sunil Narine opens batting, and Shikhar Dhawan becomes victim — VIDEOS INSIDE

New Delhi: West Indies cricketer Sunil Narine on Sunday became an Internet sensation after he opened the innings for Melbourne Renegades' Big Bash League (BBL) match against Melbourne Stars at MCG.

The 28-year-old Trinidadian scored a quickfire 21 off 13 balls, which included two fours and a six. He perished in the fourth over while trying to hit a second six. Kevin Pietersen took a good, running catch at mid-off, off the bowling of Scott Boland.

Cricket fans around the world took to social media sites and shared what they thought of Narine, the bastsman, opening an innings.

But, Narine's batting 'exploit' left Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as an unintended casualty.

First T20 Match Of 2017 And Sunil Narine Is The Opener. #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/dxAE8cMOi5 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 1, 2017

Sunile Narine goes again but is caught out in the deep by @KP24, an awesome catch! LIVE: https://t.co/nNkmAUkuQP #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/yuBWuc7gBG — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 1, 2017

So Sunil Narine opened the innings as a batsman. #BBL06 Captain Dhoni is every where Btw I can say he's better opener thn Dhawan in T20 — Abir Dey (@iamabir05) January 1, 2017

First bomb of 2017 in cricket Sunil Narine has played today as a opening batsman in #bigbash — WAQAS (@AhmadWaqax) January 1, 2017

Sunil Narine opened in Big Bash and scored 21 runs in 13 balls. Interchange the runs and balls, and you would see Shikhar Dhawan. — ️ ‏ (@FarziCricketer) January 1, 2017

Renegades set a 172-run target for their city rivals thanks to Cameroon White's 43-ball 64-run knock.