Super Over is back: ICC approves cricket's shoot-out; in place for Champions Trophy — VIDEO INSIDE
It was made famous by a tied league match between India and Pakistan during 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday made a flurry of changes which will make an indelible mark in the sport. One important change, however, was the introduction of bowl-out for the first time in One-Day Internationals.
In it's meeting in Dubai, the ICC approved the tie-breaker method, and will be used for the first time during the ICC Champions Trophy in UK later in the year.
Until now, it's used in the Twenty20 and was made famous by a league match between India and Pakistan during 2007 World Twenty20 in South Africa.
One famous tied match in ODIs was the 1999 World Cup second semi-final between Australia and South Africa. But the Aussies made the final thanks their win over the Proteas in the Super Six stage.
But the ICC said the tie-breaker will only be used in semi-finals and final of the Champions Trophy.
The same will be followed the 2017 Women's World Cup, which will be held in the UK after the Champions Trophy.
