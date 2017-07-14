Supreme Court issues notice to N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah for attending BCCI SGM

New Delhi: On a day of rejoicing for two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the franchise's de facto owner N Srinivasan found himself once again mired in controversy with the Supreme Court on Friday issuing notices to Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah for attending Indian cricket board's SGM despite disqualification.

This new development comes after the apex court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), in a scathing status report, described the duo of Srinivasan and Shah as "disqualified office bearers with vested interest", who are still trying to stall implementation of Lodha reforms.

The case has been posted for July 24 hearing, while a plea by some associations to debar the duo as permanent members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be heard on September 5.

In its report, CoA also claimed that Srinivasan, who served as the president of BCCI from June 2014 until his removal from the post following the 2013 IPL spot fixing scandal, tried to control the board meetings while also instigating others to stall the implementation of Lodha reforms.

Srinivasan represented Tamil Nadu Cricket Association in those meetings, while former BCCI secretary Shah represented Saurashtra Cricket Association.

It was the fourth status report submitted by the CoA to the Supreme Court. The committee had earlier filed reports on February 27, March 17 and April 7.

Meanwhile, Super Kings fans continued to celebrate the return of the Chennai-based franchise into the IPL fold after serving a two-year ban along with Rajasthan Royals (RR), winners of the inaugural edition of world's most watched cricket league.

It's worth noting that both CSK and RR were suspended for two years for their owners' involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.