close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM

SC has further instructed the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Panel suggestions as far as possible in the July 26 SGM itself.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 16:44
Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM

New Delhi: Dealing a fresh blow to N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, the Supreme Court, today, barred the duo from attending the BCCI board meetings.

Srinivasan, who had to step down as the BCCI chief after involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal, has been a part of the Indian cricket board's SGM's despite violating Lodha committee recommendations on age and tenure guidelines, which state that no official above the age of 70 should participate in BCCI matters.

As per the latest instructions from SC, Srinivasan, who has been acting as a roadblock in SC's instruction to BCCI for complete implementation of Lodha reforms, has now been restrained from attending the SGM scheduled on July 26. The Supreme Court has further clarified that only BCCI office-bearers may attend the SGM and not outsider will be allowed.

SC has further instructed the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Panel suggestions as far as possible in the July 26 SGM itself. However, reports suggest that the apex court is considering a review of the one-state-one-vote recommendation.

The Supreme Court's latest announcement came after the top court had sought a response from both Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, after Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai had launched a complain on the duo attending the SGM despite being qualified.

In its status report, the fourth of its six-month tenure, the CoA said, in Para 9: "The SGM held on June 26, 2017 was attended by various persons who are disqualified from being office bearers of the BCCI and/or their respective State/Member Associations including Mr N Srinivasan (representative of TNCA) and Mr Niranjan Shah (representative of Saurashtra Cricket Association) among others."

TAGS

N SrinivasanNiranajan ShahBCCISGMcricket news

From Zee News

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after defeating Randy Orton at WWE Battleground
Other Sports

WATCH: Jinder Mahal, The Great Khali address fans after def...

MS Dhoni shares his success mantra; stresses on being calm under pressure
cricket

MS Dhoni shares his success mantra; stresses on being calm...

WWE Battleground 2017: Great Khali makes shocking return to help Jinder Mahal retain Championship title - WATCH
Other Sports

WWE Battleground 2017: Great Khali makes shocking return to...

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men&#039;s Singles Rankings despite Wimbledon debacle
Tennis

Andy Murray continues to lead ATP Men's Singles Rankin...

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influence in the dressing room, says Ravichandran Ashwin
India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka vs India: Ravi Shastri can have positive influenc...

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Gerard Pique
Football

Brazilian striker Neymar staying at FC Barcelona, hints Ger...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-led Team India
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Top 5 moments for Mithali Raj-l...

Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as a team after Women&#039;s World Cup final defeat against England
cricket

Jhulan Goswami backs Indian eves to perform even better as...

Manchester United&#039;s Henrikh Mkhitaryan vows to get better after tough first season
Football

Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan vows to get bet...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video