Supreme Court restrains N Srinivasan, Niranjan Shah from attending BCCI SGM

New Delhi: Dealing a fresh blow to N Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, the Supreme Court, today, barred the duo from attending the BCCI board meetings.

Srinivasan, who had to step down as the BCCI chief after involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing and betting scandal, has been a part of the Indian cricket board's SGM's despite violating Lodha committee recommendations on age and tenure guidelines, which state that no official above the age of 70 should participate in BCCI matters.

As per the latest instructions from SC, Srinivasan, who has been acting as a roadblock in SC's instruction to BCCI for complete implementation of Lodha reforms, has now been restrained from attending the SGM scheduled on July 26. The Supreme Court has further clarified that only BCCI office-bearers may attend the SGM and not outsider will be allowed.

SC has further instructed the BCCI to adopt the Lodha Panel suggestions as far as possible in the July 26 SGM itself. However, reports suggest that the apex court is considering a review of the one-state-one-vote recommendation.

The Supreme Court's latest announcement came after the top court had sought a response from both Srinivasan and Niranjan Shah, after Committee of Administrators head Vinod Rai had launched a complain on the duo attending the SGM despite being qualified.

In its status report, the fourth of its six-month tenure, the CoA said, in Para 9: "The SGM held on June 26, 2017 was attended by various persons who are disqualified from being office bearers of the BCCI and/or their respective State/Member Associations including Mr N Srinivasan (representative of TNCA) and Mr Niranjan Shah (representative of Saurashtra Cricket Association) among others."