Supreme Court seeks BCCI response on treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry's threat to CFO

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on allegations that he had threatened the BCCI`s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Santosh Rangnekar with "liquidation" on three occasions.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the response after amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium produced an e-mail by the CFO to Vinod Rai -- head of the Committee of Administrators managing the cricket affairs as an interim measure.

Subramanium said Chaudhry had told Rangnekar that had he been in Haryana, he would have been "liquidated" by now. Rai is the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Speaking to the reporters, Chaudhry said this could be a fallout of his views on certain issues including financial transactions which were not palatable to the CFO.

Directing the listing of the matter in the second week of January, the court asked the BCCI to submit its comments on the draft constitution submitted by the Committee of Administrators on the last hearing.

The Committee has prepared the draft constitution of the BCCI on the lines of the recommendation of the Lodha Committee and incorporated suggestions from all the stakeholders.

The recommendations of the Lodha Committee were accepted by the top court and issued as its directions.