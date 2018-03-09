Suresh Raina becomes third Indian batsman to hit 50 sixes in T20I

Suresh Raina on Thursday became the third cricketer to join the club of Indian batsmen who have hit 50 sixes in T20I cricket. Raina reached the landmark during the second T20I with Bangladesh in the Nidahas trophy tri-series. Yuvraj Singh holds the top spot in the list with 74 sixes while Rohit Sharma is at the second spot with 69 sixes.

MS Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli are also among the top 5 Indian batsmen in the club with 46 and 41 sixes respectively. Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle and New Zealand's Martin Guptill jointly hold the record for hitting 103 sixes, the most in T20I.

Raina on Thursday scored 28 off 27 balls while chasing a score of 140 against Bangladesh. India achieved the target with Shikhar Dhawan's 55 off 43 ending the match in mere 18.4 overs.

Raina played for India against South Africa in the T20I series in February after a long break. Before South Africa, the left-handed batsman had played against England in February last year.

Here is India's scoreboard from the second T20I against Bangladesh on Thursday:

India:

Rohit Sharma b Mustafizur 17

Shikhar Dhawan c Das b Ahmed 55

Rishabh Pant b Hossain 7

Suresh Raina c Mehedi b Hossain 28

Manish Pandey not out 27

Dinesh Karthik not out 2

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, WD-2) 4

Total (For 4 wickets in 18.4 overs) 140

Fall of wickets: 1-28, 2-40, 3-108, 4-123.

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-31-1, Taskin Ahmed 3-0-28-1, Rubel Hossain 3.4-0-24-2, Mehidy Hasan 4-0-21-0, Soumya Sarkar 1-0-8-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0, Nazmul Islam 2-0-15-0.