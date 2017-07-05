Suresh Raina catches up with old coach Gary Kirsten in Holland, posts pictures on social media

New Delhi: Veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina visited Gary Kirsten at his academy in Netherlands and tweeted pictures with him.

Suresh Raina may be out of the Indian team for the time being but he is seen working hard at practice to win a spot back in the national squad. Raina has been keeping his well-wishers updated via social media through photographs and videos which show him at practice.

This time the left-hander posted pictures from a cricket outing in Netherlands. Raina is currently holidaying in Holland with his wife Priyanka.

Also in the European country was former Indian coach and South African cricketer Gary Kirsten. Raina had been coached by the Proteas batsman in the past and he paid a visit to Kirsten at the latter’s cricket academy. Kirsten was then having a three-day session with the under-17 boys in Netherlands and that was when Raina visited him.

It was not only Raina who posted pictures with the 49-year-old, but Cricket Netherlands also took to Twitter to put the photographs of the two together. The Indian batsman also posted a video of himself, practicing at the academy.

Raina took to Twitter and along with the pictures, wrote a caption which read, "It's so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten."

It's so nice to be practicing with this super talented man!There is always so much to learn from you @Gary_Kirsten pic.twitter.com/LVg42CHMZi — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 3, 2017

Cricket Netherlands meanwhile captioned the photographs writing, "Gary Kirsten Academy back in the Netherlands for a 3day training with the U17 boys. Surprise visit from @ImRaina."

Gary Kirsten Academy back in the Netherlands for a 3day training with the U17 boys. Surprise visit from @ImRaina. @GK_CA @CTCdeFlamingos pic.twitter.com/x40CRJpUVX — Cricket Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) July 3, 2017

Raina last played for India in the shortest format of the game, the T20s, in February earlier this year when England were touring India. He later on remained in the spotlight as the captain of the Gujarat Lions during in the tenth season of the Indian Premier League.