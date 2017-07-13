close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid on new assignments with Team India

Raina is working on his fitness, and must be quietly hoping to make a comeback into the national team.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 19:16
Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid on new assignments with Team India
PTI

New Delhi: Out of favour Indian cricketer Suresh Raina extended greetings to Team India's new coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid soon after the BCCI put them in charge of the team's future affairs.

“The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, Mr Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and Mr Rahul Dravid who will be the Overseas Batting Consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian Cricket Team,” the BCCI release stated.

The entire coaching staff has been handed a 2-year contract running till the end of the 2019 World Cup. Raina, who hasn't been a part of the Indian team off late, wished Shastri, Dravid and Zaheer a successful tenure with the team.

"Congratulations @ImZaheer @RaviShastriOfc & #RahulDravid. Best wishes for a successful tenure with #TeamIndia @BCCI," Raina tweeted.

Raina is working on his fitness, and must be quietly hoping to make a comeback into the national team.

Shastri's first assignment as head coach will be the upcoming Sri Lanka tour starting with the Test series from July 26. He will be keen to see the team replicate the performance of the 2015 series when Virat Kohli & Co. defeated the Lankans 2-1 in a Test series while he was still in charge as  Team Director.

Shastri played the role of director between 2014 to 2016, helping India reached the semifinals of both the World Cup 2015 as well as World Twenty20 2016.

TAGS

Ravi ShastriSuresh RainaZaheer KhanRahul DravidIndia Coachcricket news

From Zee News

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Director
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia joins Premier Futsal League as Talent Dire...

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers &#039;serious and permanent&#039; brain damage
Football

Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri suffers 'serious and pe...

Ravindra Jadeja recalls &#039;rockstar&#039; moment with Shane Warne, but admits he didn&#039;t know Aussie leggie was a great bowler
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja recalls 'rockstar' moment with Sh...

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three stumps in CWC 2015 clash against Pakistan
cricket

WATCH: When birthday boy Faf du Plesis destroyed all three...

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball boy Haris Khan for an unlikely favour after hitting 10,000th ace
Tennis

WATCH: Seven-time Wimbledon champ Roger Federer asks ball b...

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Supreme Court in contempt case
cricket

Anurag Thakur tenders fresh unconditional apology before Su...

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt to IPL 10 winners Mumbai Indians
cricketOther Sports

Triple H fulfills promise, gifts customized WWE World Heavy...

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal
Football

Bhaichung Bhutia to join Premier Futsal

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a nail-biting final as Sourav Ganguly waived shirt in Lord&#039;s balcony
cricket

WATCH: On this day in 2002, India won NatWest series in a n...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video