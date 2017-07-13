Suresh Raina congratulates Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan, Rahul Dravid on new assignments with Team India

New Delhi: Out of favour Indian cricketer Suresh Raina extended greetings to Team India's new coaching trio of Ravi Shastri, Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid soon after the BCCI put them in charge of the team's future affairs.

“The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, Mr Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and Mr Rahul Dravid who will be the Overseas Batting Consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian Cricket Team,” the BCCI release stated.

The entire coaching staff has been handed a 2-year contract running till the end of the 2019 World Cup. Raina, who hasn't been a part of the Indian team off late, wished Shastri, Dravid and Zaheer a successful tenure with the team.

"Congratulations @ImZaheer @RaviShastriOfc & #RahulDravid. Best wishes for a successful tenure with #TeamIndia @BCCI," Raina tweeted.

Raina is working on his fitness, and must be quietly hoping to make a comeback into the national team.

Shastri's first assignment as head coach will be the upcoming Sri Lanka tour starting with the Test series from July 26. He will be keen to see the team replicate the performance of the 2015 series when Virat Kohli & Co. defeated the Lankans 2-1 in a Test series while he was still in charge as Team Director.

Shastri played the role of director between 2014 to 2016, helping India reached the semifinals of both the World Cup 2015 as well as World Twenty20 2016.