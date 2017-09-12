close
Suresh Raina escapes major accident after his car's tyre bursts mid-journey

The police arranged for another vehicle to enable Raina to complete the journey.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 16:05
Suresh Raina escapes major accident after his car&#039;s tyre bursts mid-journey
Courtesy: Instagram (sureshraina3)

New Delhi: Indian cricket Suresh Rain, who was travelling from Ghaziabad to Kanpur where he will be playing a Duleep Trophy match, avoided a major accident after his Range Rover's tyre bursted mid-journey.

It was a providential escape for Raina, who is supposed to lead the India Blue team at the Green Park Stadium, when one of the tyres of his car burst near Etawah early on Tuesday.

One of the rear tyres of the Range Rover SUV burst near Friend`s colony in Etawah. Police said if the car had been travelling at high speed, the consequences could have been disastrous. 

Raina was travelling from Ghaziabad to Kanpur where he will be playing a Duleep Trophy match as skipper of the India Blue team at the Green Park Stadium on Wednesday. 

The police arranged for another vehicle to enable Raina to complete the journey.

The cricketer`s vehicle did not have a spare tyre and he was stranded for some time until locals informed the police and he was sent in another vehicle to Kanpur. The incident happened at 2 a.m. 

DSP Rajesh Kumar Singh said that Raina was at the wheels when the incident took place. 

There was no injury to Raina, the police confirmed.

Raina will be hoping to put in strong performances in the Duleep Trophy after being snubbed in India's limited overs squad for the Australia series.

Earlier, failure to pass the Yo-Yo Test prevented the left-handed batsman from earning himself a spot in India's squad for the Sri Lankan tour.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Suresh RainaRaina accidentRange RoverEtawahDuleep Trophy

