Suresh Raina, India's 'first centurion' in all 3 formats, turns 32

The 32-year-old is the first Indian to hit a century in all three formats of the game and considered one of India's finest T20 batsman.

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina who has represented the nation in over 226 One-day Internationals (ODIs) celebrated his 32nd birthday on Tuesday. 

Not only this, Raina is also the only Indian to score a century in both T20 Internationals as well as the ODI World Cup. 

On the occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), teammates, and his fans took to Twitter to express their love and good wishes for the cricketer on his 32nd birthday.

Raina is currently representing Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. He was recently in the limelight after pulling off an astounding one-handed catch against Odisha while fielding at first slip. 

