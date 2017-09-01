close
Suresh Raina picks Sachin Tendulkar’s brain in bid to make national comeback

Raina, like almost all Indian batsmen, has spoken about the influence of Tendulkar on him. And the UP lad met Tendulkar ahead of the Duleep Trophy. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 17:43
New Delhi: Suresh Raina currently finds himself out of the Indian team in all formats. While he has not played Test and ODI cricket since 2015, he is also out of the scheme of things in the shortest format – the T20s, having not represented India in six months. Raina has not been named in any of the squads for the ongoing Sri Lankan tour.

He is rather having an appointment in domestic cricket and is the captain of the India Blue team for the Duleep Trophy.

Raina, like almost all Indian batsmen, has spoken about the influence of Sachin Tendulkar on him. And the UP lad met Tendulkar ahead of the Duleep Trophy. Tendulkar in fact posted the picture of the two together on social media. Tendulkar captaioned the photograph, “Always great catching up with you, @ImRaina! My best wishes for the #DuleepTrophy!.”

There is little doubt that Raina is a fine talent, one of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball when playing at his best.

What he has struggled for is consistency especially against pace bowling, having been found many times against accurate short-pitched balls. Considering that he has got back to the grind of domestic cricket, it may help him work on his shortcomings better since he is away from the glare of international games.

