Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for India's ODI, T20I squad against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced their 15-man squad for limited overs series against Sri Lanka, and while many thought that the return of veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina could be possible, the selection committee instead included a few youngsters in the squad.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pace spearhead Mohammed Shami were rested from the five one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 starting next week.

Former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni retained his place in the side that witnessed seven changes from their tour of the West Indies in June-July.

The 35-year-old Yuvraj, who scored only 57 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, is fast losing favour as the team`s middle order mainstay.

The flamboyant left-handed all-rounder, who is a two-time World Cup winner, has represented India in 304 ODIs since making his debut against Kenya in 2000.

Such was the case with Raina as well, who was seen working hard on regaining fitness in bid to force a move back in India's limited overs squad.

After being overlooked in the roster, Raina posted a cryptic message on instagram.

Batsman Manish Pandey, who recently led India A to a tri-series triumph in South Africa, returned to the team along with Test opener Lokesh Rahul.

Rookie spinners Axar Patel, who was added in the Test squad as cover for suspended Jadeja, and Yuzvendra Chahal made the cut.

Jasprit Bumrah and uncapped Shardul Thakur will bolster the pace attack along with the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur.

(With AFP inputs)