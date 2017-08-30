close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan to line up for World XI against Sri Lanka XI

The proposed charity Twenty20 game in Colombo was supposed to be played on September 8, however, it has now been postponed with the new date yet to be revealed.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:00
Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan to line up for World XI against Sri Lanka XI

New Delhi: Out of sort Indian cricketers, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan will line up for a World XI team against Sri Lanka XI in a charity match.

The intent behind the match is to raise funds for flood-affected children in the country as well as those hit by drought in other parts of Sri Lanka.

As far as the involvement of players is concerend, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, Ashley De Silva, revealed the names in his thank you note.

"I must extend my sincere thanks to the players who confirmed their participation – Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan (India), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Tymal Mills (England), Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), JP Duminy and Farhaan Behardien (South Africa) amongst others, as well the respective Boards for the support extended," de Silva said.

The proposed charity Twenty20 game in Colombo was supposed to be played on September 8, however, it has now been postponed with the new date yet to be revealed.

"The Technical Committee of SLC has evaluated the factors involved and feel quite rightly that we need to give our players a break after several months of intense cricket. In addition to this, a couple of key players like Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara are also not available on this date, so we felt that we could afford to wait a while and play this game at a more conducive time," De Silva revealed.

The SLC CEO also confirmed that this by no means leads to abandonment of the match.

"We have by no means abandoned this plan, and we will definitely be playing this match at the earliest possible date," De Silva concluded.

TAGS

Suresh RainaRobin UthappaWorld XISri Lanka XIWorld XI vs Sri Lanka XIYusuf PathanShahid AfridiAshley de Silva

From Zee News

Luis Suarez, Lioinel Messi likely to go head-to-had as Argentina face Uruguay in WC qualifiers
Football

Luis Suarez, Lioinel Messi likely to go head-to-had as Arge...

Under-fire Arsene Wenger faces heat of chaotic end to summer transfer window
Football

Under-fire Arsene Wenger faces heat of chaotic end to summe...

Rafael Nadal makes noise about too much noise under US Open roof
Tennis

Rafael Nadal makes noise about too much noise under US Open...

Roger Federer escapes 5-set scare against Frances Tiafoe to reach US Open second round
Tennis

Roger Federer escapes 5-set scare against Frances Tiafoe to...

Sri Lankan fan disrupts practice session to take selfie with MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lankan fan disrupts practice session to take selfie wit...

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka steal headlines in rain-hit first round at US Open
Tennis

Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka steal headlines in rain-hit first...

R Ashwin removes Gloucestershire&#039;s Gareth Roderick to claim maiden County cricket wicket - Watch
cricket

R Ashwin removes Gloucestershire's Gareth Roderick to...

Steve O&#039;Keefe replaces injured Josh Hazlewood for second Test against Bangladesh
cricket

Steve O'Keefe replaces injured Josh Hazlewood for seco...

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian club Ujpest
English Premier LeagueFootball

Chelsea sign Eden Hazard`s younger brother Kylian Hungarian...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video