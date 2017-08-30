Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan to line up for World XI against Sri Lanka XI

New Delhi: Out of sort Indian cricketers, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan will line up for a World XI team against Sri Lanka XI in a charity match.

The intent behind the match is to raise funds for flood-affected children in the country as well as those hit by drought in other parts of Sri Lanka.

As far as the involvement of players is concerend, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, Ashley De Silva, revealed the names in his thank you note.

"I must extend my sincere thanks to the players who confirmed their participation – Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan (India), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq and Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Tymal Mills (England), Graeme Cremer (Zimbabwe), Luke Ronchi (New Zealand), JP Duminy and Farhaan Behardien (South Africa) amongst others, as well the respective Boards for the support extended," de Silva said.

The proposed charity Twenty20 game in Colombo was supposed to be played on September 8, however, it has now been postponed with the new date yet to be revealed.

"The Technical Committee of SLC has evaluated the factors involved and feel quite rightly that we need to give our players a break after several months of intense cricket. In addition to this, a couple of key players like Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara are also not available on this date, so we felt that we could afford to wait a while and play this game at a more conducive time," De Silva revealed.

The SLC CEO also confirmed that this by no means leads to abandonment of the match.

"We have by no means abandoned this plan, and we will definitely be playing this match at the earliest possible date," De Silva concluded.