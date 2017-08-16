Suresh Raina salutes Kashmiri Pandit who chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

New Delhi: While a protest had led to shutdown and affected life adversely across the Kashmir Valley on Independence Day, Srinagar's Lal Chowk witnessed something extra-ordinary after a Kashmiri Pandit woman chanted "Bharat mata ki jai" on an empty street, winning special praise from Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

In Kashmir, restrictions were imposed in several areas to maintain law and order after the separatists had called for a strike.

Today, Raina shared the video of a Kashmiri Pandit lady chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" in Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

"#Kashmiripandit lady chanting “Bharat mata ki jai” in Srinagar on #IndependenceDay! She is a brave heart! Salute! #Peace #Love #Safety," Raina captioned the video.

The woman was chanting "Bharat mata ki jai! Vande mataram! Aap bhi bharat ke hain. Bharat mata ki jai bolna humara farz hain. (You are also from India. Saying 'Bharat mata ki jai' is our duty) Bharat mata ki jai!".

Here's the video:

During his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a clear message for Kashmiris.

"On Kashmir, there is rhetoric and politics. But I am clear in my belief on how to win the war against separatism, which is spread by a handful of people (Algavwadi, mutthi bhar algavwadi, ye algavwadi jis prakar ke naye naye paintre rachte hain)," PM Modi had said.

While educational institutions, government offices, banks and post offices remained closed because of the holiday, no public or private transport moved on the roads.

Markets remained closed in Srinagar city and all other major cities and towns of the Valley. Cellular and internet services were also down for over five hours and were restored after the official parades at the district headquarters ended.

Despite the protest call, all official functions including parades, flag hoisting and cultural programmes were held peacefully across the Valley.

(With IANS inputs)