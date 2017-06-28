close
Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Netherlands – See pics!

PM Modi had arrived in Amsterdam on Tuesday, marking the last leg of his three-nation tour that was scheduled. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:30
Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Netherlands – See pics!
Courtesy: Twitter (@ImRaina)

New Delhi:Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka met Prime Ministers Narendra Modi in Netherlands and uploaded pictures on social media.

“‪Delighted to meet the man with golden vision @narendramodi on his exceptionally constructive visit to the #Netherlands. #ModiInNetherlands ‬#greatful #indianetherlands #narendramodi,” Raina tweeted after meeting the Prime Minister.

Raina also uploaded pictures on his Facebook account.

PM Modi had arrived in Amsterdam on Tuesday, marking the last leg of his three-nation tour that was scheduled. The occasion marked India and Netherlands celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties this year. 

Before visiting the Dutch, PM Modi had been to Lisbon, Portugal where met their Prime Minister which was followed by a trip to the United States to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

Raina, who isn't a part of the present ODI setup for the Indian team, last played for the Men in Blue against England in a Twenty20 International in Bangalore in February 2017. Although he was included as a back-up in the Indian squad for the Champions Trophy in 2017 which was played in England, he didn't really make the squad since all of the existing memebers were fit to feature in all matches.

