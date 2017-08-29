Suresh Raina,Yuvraj Singh will add more teeth to Indian middle-order: Virender Sehwag

New Delhi: Ahead of the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka ODI series, the BCCI selection committee went against picking veterans Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina in the squad, giving opportunity to Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav to showcase their talent and strengthen their claim for a spot in the 2019 World Cup team. (IND vs SL - Full Coverage)

Virender Sehwag, however, is of the opinion that if the Pandey – Jadhav duo have to play in the showpiece event, they ought to have 100 ODI caps under their belt, else more experienced players should be selected.

"Kedar Jadhav and Manish Pandey are relatively inexperienced. If they have to play the World Cup, they have to play 100 ODIs before the tournament. Raina and Yuvraj in the middle order, will add more teeth to the batting," Sehwag was quoted as saying by India Today.

The former Indian opener believes that the lack of experience in the case of Pandey and Jadhav, could be risky considering a tournament of the stature of the World Cup. Hence, Yuvraj and Raina's inclusion could add more balance and steel to the playing XI.

The pair was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, with Yuvraj winning man-of-the-series award for his all-round performances.

The failure to clear the Yo-Yo endurance test at the National Cricket Academy is considered to be the the primary reason why Yuvraj and Raina were not picked for the Lankan tour.

Chief selector MSK Prasad, however, called Yuvraj's absence a 'rest', while also admitting that the board is interested to try out a young bunch of talents and filter out the best in the next 4-5 months with their eyes set on the ICC World Cup in 2019.

While Jadhav has played in all three ODI against Sri Lanka so far, Pandey is likely to be selected in the 4th match which takes place on August 31st at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.