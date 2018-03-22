Suryakumar Yadav happy to find form in T20 Mumbai League before IPL

Mumbai: City cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is happy to find some form ahead of the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) where he would turn out for defending champions Mumbai Indians. The IPL commences on April 7 with the title holders taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at their den, the Wankhede Stadium.

"I will play most of my Indian Premier League games here itself, so I wanted to use the opportunity and get some form which will hopefully help me later in IPL," said Yadav after powering his team Triumph Knights, representing the North-east region of the metropolis, to the inaugural T20 Mumbai League title last night at the Wankhede.

Yadav, who also plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and was even its captain once, slammed a blistering 90 not out in 42 ball with seven sixes and as many fours embellishing it, to pull the Knights out of deep trouble at 34 for 5 in the company of Parikshit Valsangkar (59). The duo helped Triumph Knights post 182 for 5 which proved a match-winning total against losing finalists Shivaji Park Lions.

The 27-year-old Yadav, who also led the champion side, played proper cricket shots. "I needed a partner and Parikshit played that role of anchoring the innings. He helped me a lot to take the game till the last over and we got a good total in the end.

"I was just trying to play cricketing shots rather than trying out different things," said Yadav who had previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The sixth wicket duo put on a whirlwind, unfinished partnership of 148 in 84 balls, the highest partnership of the tournament that turned out to be a match-winning one too.

"There were a lot of things running in my mind when I came in to bat, but I took a deep breath and thought about batting till the end and whatever total come our way, we would try to defend it rather than pushing harder and losing my wicket," he added.