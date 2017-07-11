Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn't miss wishing his 'Mahi Bhai' MS Dhoni a happy birthday

New Delhi: Former India captain and one of the most decorated players the nation has ever seen, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ​recently received wishes from all across the globe, as the wicket-keeper batsman turned 36 on July 7, 2017.

Finding himself standing at crossroads of an illustrious career with just four matches short of a mammoth 300 ODI games, Dhoni was also greeted by another wicket-keeper batsman – Mohammad Shahzad – who has always been a huge admirer of the former Indian skipper.

Shahzad might be going through a tough phase in his cricketing career - after being suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being charged with doping violations on April 13 – but that didn't stop him from wishing Dhoni on his special day.

Here's wishing Mahi bhai a very happy birthday @msdhoni 7 pic.twitter.com/A2o9jQ6kP9 — MS Shahzad (@MShahzad077) July 7, 2017

"Here's wishing Mahi bhai a very happy birthday @msdhoni 7," Shahzad had tweeted.

One of the best finishers of the game, played perhaps the most horrendous knock of his 13-year-ODI career – 54 off 114 balls – in an unsuccessful 190-run chase against an under- strength West Indies before Team India notched up an easy victory in 5th and final ODI to wrap-up the series.

(With PTI inputs)