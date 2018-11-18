हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ICC World Twenty20 2018

Suzie Bates becomes first player to score 3,000 T20I runs

Image Credits: Reuters

New Zealand opener Suzie Bates on Saturday became the first player to reach the milestone of 3,000 T20I runs during a group stage clash against Ireland in the ICC World Twenty20 2018.

Bates who has been a prolific batswoman for the Kiwis over the years, reached the milestone in the first delivery of the third over, after her side was handed a paltry target of 80 runs to chase down by Ireland.  

The 31-year-old cricketer achieved the run tally of 3000 runs in 105 T20 innings, at an average of 30.93 and strike rate of 112, with twenty half-centuries and a century to her credit. 

Bates took 49 innings to score the first 1000 runs, before accumulating the next 2000 in 29 and 27 innings respectively. 

New Zealand failed to make it to the semifinals of the ICC World Twenty20 2018 following defeats against India in their opening clash and arch-rivals Australia.

However, they capped off their campaign on a winning note, after registering an eight-wicket win against Ireland, chasing down the total in just 7.3 overs. 

