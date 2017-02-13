close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: West Zone beat North Zone by eight wickets in low-scoring match

Chasing 108, Iyer and Patel built a match winning 80-run first wicket partnership which laid the foundation of victory.

IANS | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:36
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: West Zone beat North Zone by eight wickets in low-scoring match

Mumbai: West Zone defeated North Zone by eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Inter-Zonal Twenty20 cricket tournament at Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

For the West Zone, Shreyas Iyer (30) and skiper Parthiv Patel (56) were the top scorers.

For the North Zone, Mohit Sharma and Parveez Rasool chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 108, Iyer and Patel built a match winning 80-run first wicket partnership before Iyer was adjudged leg before wicket in the ninth over. He was taken by spinner Rasool with 80 runs on the board.

After two overs, Patel was also sent packing by pacer Sharma with just 16 runs needed to win. His 35-ball knock was laced with nine boundaries.

New batsmen Aditya Tare (14 not out) and Ankit Bawne (4) then completed the formalities to hand a comfortable victory with 66 balls remaining.

Earlier, put in to bat, North Zone scored 107/8 in their allotted 20 overs with veteran batsman Gautam Gambhir scoring 60 runs.

For the West Zone, Irfan Pathan scalped three wickets while Shardul Thakur, Ishwar Chaudhary and Abhishek Nayar chipped in with one wicket each.

Brief scores:

North Zone (Gautam Gambhir 60; Irfan Pathan 3-10) against West Zone (Shreyas Iyer 30 and skiper Parthiv Patel 56; Parveez Rasool 1-7) 

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 16:36

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.