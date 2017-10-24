Synonymous with Sachin Tendulkar, Shardul Thakur gives up jersey No. 10

New Delhi: New Delhi: The MSK Prasad-led Indian selectors on Saturday named a 15-man squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Young pacer Shardul Thakur and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik have made their way back into the national team.

Thakur, who became the 218th player to make India debut in the 50-over format in September this year, was widely trolled as he stepped on the field with number 10 written on the back of his jersey.

The Mumbai seamer bowled seven overs for 26 runs and a wicket against Sri Lanka in Colombo, but sadly, the youngster's performance was overshadowed by a needless controversy.

Thakur had also cleared the air on why he chose 10 as his jersey number.

In an interview, he revealed the real reason behind his jersey number. It is numerology. He further added that 10 is the sum total of his date of birth. His date of birth is 16th October, 1991.

According to a numerology calculation, the total of his date of birth (16 + 10 + 1991) comes to ten. For fans who are vehemently opposing his jersey number, hope this explanation works.

Now Shardul has opted for no.54 on his jersey and was seen practising wearing the jersey with the new number before the start of the 1st ODI. It is left to be seen whether he changed the number on his own, or was wisely advised to do so.

India however, lost the first ODI after Trent Boult (4/35) and Tom Latham (103*) sank India, after Virat Kohli’s masterful 121 in his 200th ODI.