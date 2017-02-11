T20 Blind World Cup: It's another India-Pakistan final!

Bangalore: India will look to defend their title at the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup for the Blind when they take on arch-rival Pakistan in the finals of the tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Sunday.

India, who won eight out of nine games in the tournament, booked their place in the summit showdown after crushing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their semi-final clash yesterday.Pakistan, on the other hand, continued their unbeaten streak in the tournament, after they clinched their ninth consecutive win by beating England by 147 runs at the Karnataka State Cricket Association Ground earlier today

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan posted 309-1 from their 20 overs, thanks to Israr Hassan for slamming an unbeaten knock of 143 runs, including 25 fours.

Meanwhile, fellow opener Badar Munir also contributed significant 103 off only 43 balls before retiring.

In reply, England were restricted to 162-7 in their stipulated 20 overs, with Matthew Page scoring 41.Incidentally, Pakistan are the only team who have beaten India in the tournament when they clinched a seven-wicket win against the hosts in the third match in New Delhi.