T20 Blind World Cup: Narendra Modi, Vijay Goel congratulate Indian team for defending title

New Delhi: While there is one Indian team fighting against the Bangla Tigers at the historic one-off Test at Hyderabad, the other team fought hard to defend their T20 World Cup title against arch-rivals Pakistan. Yes, it's the T20 Blind World Cup that was held early on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Courtesy opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah’s 99-run knock, India chased down a 197-run target with nine wickets in hand.

Delighted that India won the Blind T20 World Cup. Congratulations to the team. India is proud of their accomplishment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2017

Congratulations to India's visually impaired cricketers on winning the World Cup. Delighted. They play our game too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 12, 2017

Congratulations on winning T20 world cup for the blind. Amazing. Hats off! — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 12, 2017

Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the #BlindWorldT20 You all made us proud Keep it up pic.twitter.com/aThen1RNBZ — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 12, 2017

Why did u say blind? It really sounds so cheap, Say visually challanged.Thumbs up for all of them.They r real life 'Kaabil'. #BlindWorldT20 — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) February 12, 2017