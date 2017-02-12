close
T20 Blind World Cup: Narendra Modi, Vijay Goel congratulate Indian team for defending title

Courtesy opener Prakasha Jayaramaiah’s 99-run knock, India chased down a 197-run target with nine wickets in hand.

Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:22

New Delhi: While there is one Indian team fighting against the Bangla Tigers at the historic one-off Test at Hyderabad, the other team fought hard to defend their T20 World Cup title against arch-rivals Pakistan. Yes, it's the T20 Blind World Cup that was held early on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to India's emphatic win:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first few to congratulate Men in Blue:

The cricketing board of India, BCCI, also congratulated the Indian team:

These are some of the others who extended their wishes:

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:22

