T20 Mumbai League: Auction to be held on Saturday after owners announcement

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) have announced the owners of the six teams that will take part in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League slated to held from March 11.

PTI| Updated: Mar 02, 2018, 20:54 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar has been named the league ambassador. (Twitter@Sachin Tendulkar)

Earlier, bids were invited following the six franchises of the T20 Mumbai League and the owners were announced by the cricket body via a media release.

The matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and the league will conclude on March 21.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has already been named as the league ambassador. 

The team owners for the six franchises are: 

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta / Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited 
Mumbai North-West: Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria 
Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers 
Mumbai North-Central: PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh 
Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City 
Mumbai South: Star Connect

The auction of players will take place on Saturday from 2 pm onwards, informed the organisers on Facebook on Friday.  

