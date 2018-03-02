T20 Mumbai League: Auction to be held on Saturday after owners announcement

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) have announced the owners of the six teams that will take part in the inaugural T20 Mumbai League slated to held from March 11.

Earlier, bids were invited following the six franchises of the T20 Mumbai League and the owners were announced by the cricket body via a media release.

The matches will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium and the league will conclude on March 21.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has already been named as the league ambassador.

The team owners for the six franchises are:

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta / Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited

Mumbai North-West: Radius Developers - Sanjay Chhabria

Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers

Mumbai North-Central: PK Hospitality + Sangam + Rudrakh

Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City

Mumbai South: Star Connect

The auction of players will take place on Saturday from 2 pm onwards, informed the organisers on Facebook on Friday.