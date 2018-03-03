T20 Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar explains how it can be a gamechanger

New Delhi: The T20 Mumbai league is set for its players' auction in a few hours from now and the tournament's ambassador, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, explains how it can be a gamechanger.

With matches to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, the 11-day league will run from March 11 to 21.

Here are the names of six franchises and their respective owners:

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta, Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited

Mumbai North-West: Sanjay Chhabria / Radius Developers

Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers

Mumbai North-Central: Sangam, Rudrakh / PK Hospitality

Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City

Mumbai South: Star Connect