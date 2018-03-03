T20 Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar explains how it can be a gamechanger
The T20 Mumbai league is set for its players' auction in a few hours from now and the tournament's ambassador, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, explains how it can be a gamechanger.
With matches to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, the 11-day league will run from March 11 to 21.
Here are the names of six franchises and their respective owners:
Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta, Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited
Mumbai North-West: Sanjay Chhabria / Radius Developers
Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers
Mumbai North-Central: Sangam, Rudrakh / PK Hospitality
Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City
Mumbai South: Star Connect