T20 Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar explains how it can be a gamechanger

The T20 Mumbai league is set for its players' auction in a few hours from now and the tournament's ambassador, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, explains how it can be a gamechanger. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar (PTI)

With matches to be played at the Wankhede Stadium, the 11-day league will run from March 11 to 21. 

Here are the names of six franchises and their respective owners: 

Mumbai North: Sandipkumar Gupta, Ajdipkumar Gupta / Sanraj Hotels & Resorts Private Limited 
Mumbai North-West: Sanjay Chhabria / Radius Developers
Mumbai North-East: Transcon Developers 
Mumbai North-Central: Sangam, Rudrakh / PK Hospitality 
Mumbai South-Central: Jupiter City 
Mumbai South: Star Connect

