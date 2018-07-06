हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shaheen Afridi

T20 tri-series: Pakistan thrashes Australia by 45 runs in dress rehearsal

In their second encounter in the T20 tri-series in Zimbabwe, Pakistan defeated Australia by 45 runs on Thursday. With this, Australia’s long wait to climb on the top of the ICC’s T20I rankings went in the back burner.

Both the teams have already qualified for Sunday’s final.

The match, which served as a dress rehearsal for Sunday's Twenty20 triangular tournament final at the Harare Sports Club, saw Pakistan reach 194 for 7. Opener Fakhar Zaman registered a career-best 73.

In the second innings, left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi starred with three wickets as the bowlers held back Australia to 149 for 7 wickets.

Pakistan managed to strike the psychological blow with this victory.

Fakhar Zaman was awarded the Man of the match for his smashing 73 off 42 deliveries.

On Australia's side, Andrew Tye took 3 wickets for 35 runs and Jhye Richardson 2 wickets for 45.

Australia will face Zimbabwe in their final round-robin match on Friday before Sunday’s final against Pakistan.

Shaheen AfridiPakistanZimbabweAustraliaT20

