T20 tri-series: Rajeshwari Gayakwad to replace injured Ekta Bisht in India Women's squad

Rajeshwari Gayakwad will replace injured left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in India's squad for the Women's T20 tri-series starting here on Thursday.

PTI| Updated: Mar 21, 2018, 17:32 PM IST
Photo: BCCI

Mumbai: Rajeshwari Gayakwad will replace injured left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht in India's squad for the Women's T20 tri-series starting here on Thursday.

"Bisht has been advised rest for 10 days after suffering an injury to her left index finger during a caught and bowled attempt in the third ODI against Australia in Vadodara," a media release said.

India will face Australia in the opening match of the tri-series that also includes England.

India Women's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Rumeli Dhar, Mona Meshram, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 

