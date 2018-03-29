Tainted Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif refused entry at Dubai airport

Karachi: Tainted Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif suffered humiliation at the Dubai International Airport where he was refused entry by immigration officials for not having complete documents.

Asif confirmed he had to take a return flight home from Dubai.

"I didn't have a particular letter from their ministry of foreign affairs which I apparently required to enter Dubai," Asif said.

The pacer, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing between 2010 and 2015, required additional clearance to enter the emirates as in 2008 he had been detained and sent to jail after a small quantity of opium was found in his pocket.

Asif said he had been issued a visa for the visit to the UAE where he was invited to play in a T20 tournament in Sharjah.

"But I didn't have the one particular letter and the organisers have now said they will arrange it after which I might still go and play in the tournament," he added.

Asif, besides the spot-fixing ban and the opium possession case, has also been banned once for failing a dope test and once got into a brawl with Shoaib Akhtar before the 2007 World T20.