Take A Bow: Rahul Dravid declines honorary doctorate from Bangalore University, says he would earn it

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has set another example off the field by turning down Bangalore University's honorary doctorate.

Regarded as one of the game's finest gentlemen, Dravid told the University he would rather earn it by doing research in sports field.

"Sri Rahul Dravid, while thanking Bangalore University for recognising him for the honorary degree, has conveyed that he would try to earn a doctorate degree by accomplishing some form of academic in research in the field of sports rather than receiving an honorary degree," BU Vice Chancellor B Thimme Gowda said in a statement here.

Notably, Dravid did not attend the Gulbarga University's 32nd convocation in 2014, though he was among 12 personalities shortlisted for an honorary doctorate.

This comes a day after Karnataka Governor and Bangalore University Chancellor Vajubhai R Vala approved conferment of an honorary doctorate on Dravid at the university's 52nd annual convocation scheduled to be held on January 27.

The university had recommended three personalities for honorary doctorate, of which the Governor had finalised Dravid, who retired from international Cricket in March 2012.

The university has not revealed the names of the other two.

Dravid, who is currently the coach of India U-19 cricket team, played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for the country.