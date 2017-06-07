Taking a leaf out of Virender Sehwag's book, Rohit Sharma trolls wife Ritika Sajdeh

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has mastered the art of trolling on social media. The Nawab of Nazafharh, who now has over 10 million followers on Twitter, has been praised by several celebrities for his sense of humour.

Taking a leaf out of Sehwag's book, Indian opener Rohit Sharma trolled his wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media.

Sehwag, who is known for his hilarious tweets on various issues, took to Twitter on Tuesday to troll his life Aarti.

Rohit, who is a member of India's 15-man squad for ICC Champions Trophy, took to Instagram to share a photograph with his better half. The Mumbai batsman also posted a message which read, "That's her I'm-pretending-not-to-be-cold smile."

That's her I'm-pretending-not-to-be-cold smile #NeverADullMoment #ShadesOfMe @ritssajdeh A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

After missing out international cricket for over five months, Rohit was included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy. He had a good start to the tournament where he scored 91 runs in the first game against Pakistan.